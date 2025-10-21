Six men indicted in connection to motel shooting in Cobb that killed baby girl

COBB COUNTY, GA — Six men are indicted in connection to a shooting that killed a baby girl at a Cobb County motel.

A shootout at the Budgetel Inn off Circle 75 Parkway near The Battery last month killed 9-month old Aziah McDougal.

A Cobb grand jury indicts Ladarrius Brown, Noah Martin, Jayvian Young, Camron Harris, Nateemah Ware and Anthony Smith. Brown, Martin and Young all face two counts of felony murder.

Police say Young and Martin exchanged gunshots with Brown.

The baby was caught in the cross fire.