Local

Six men indicted in connection to motel shooting in Cobb that killed baby girl

By WSB Radio News Staff
Aziah “Millie” Milleon-Bell McDougle https://www.gofundme.com/f/aziah-millie-millionbell-mcdougle
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Six men are indicted in connection to a shooting that killed a baby girl at a Cobb County motel.

A shootout at the Budgetel Inn off Circle 75 Parkway near The Battery last month killed 9-month old Aziah McDougal.

A Cobb grand jury indicts Ladarrius Brown, Noah Martin, Jayvian Young, Camron Harris, Nateemah Ware and Anthony Smith. Brown, Martin and Young all face two counts of felony murder.

Police say Young and Martin exchanged gunshots with Brown.

The baby was caught in the cross fire.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!