Funeral services set for 9-month-old killed in Cobb County motel shooting

COBB COUNTY, GA — Family and friends are gathering to say goodbye to a 9-month-old girl killed last month outside a Cobb County motel near The Battery.

A viewing for baby Aziah Millieon McDougal will be held Friday afternoon at Speaks Funeral Home on Old National Highway, beginning at 4 p.m. Her funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Police say the infant was shot and killed while outside the Budgetel Inn and Suites near The Battery on the evening of September 23.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Four face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, while a fifth is charged with evidence tampering. All are being held at the Cobb County Jail.

Investigators say the case remains open, and a motive has not been publicly released.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story