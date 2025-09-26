Two women stabbed at same budget motel where baby was shot and killed Tuesday

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two women are stabbed at a Cobb County motel where a baby was shot and killed earlier this week.

Cobb County police say they were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway just after midnight.

That’s when they found Amatrian Hawkins with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A second victim, Janiyah Jenkins was treated at the hospital for severe lacerations to her hand. She is listed as stable.

Atlanta police arrested a suspect, Frank Moore, in connection with the stabbings.

They say he knew the victims. Moore has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.