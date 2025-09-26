Local

Two women stabbed at same budget motel where baby was shot and killed Tuesday

By WSB Radio News Staff
2 women involved in stabbing at Cobb County motel Cobb County police responded to a stabbing at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Circle 75 Pkwy near Truist Park on Friday. Earlier this week, they responded to a shooting that killed a 9-month-old at the same motel.
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two women are stabbed at a Cobb County motel where a baby was shot and killed earlier this week.

Cobb County police say they were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway just after midnight.

That’s when they found Amatrian Hawkins with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A second victim, Janiyah Jenkins was treated at the hospital for severe lacerations to her hand. She is listed as stable.

Atlanta police arrested a suspect, Frank Moore, in connection with the stabbings.

They say he knew the victims. Moore has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!