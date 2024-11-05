Six accused of drowning dog in bathtub, disposing of its body in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives in Cobb County are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in an aggravated animal cruelty case.

Cobb County Animal Services said they were called to the Legacy at Webb Cobb apartments on July 30 around 3:35 a.m. about a dead dog inside a metal crate found at the apartment complex dumpster.

Animal services said when they arrived, the dog wasn’t in the metal cage, but placed in a blue bag and taken from the apartment complex.

Authorities said, the suspects allegedly drowned the dog in a bathtub, before getting rid of the dog’s body.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta released photos of those suspected in the crime.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to provide your name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can also contact Cobb County Det. David Whitley via email.



