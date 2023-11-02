Sidney Powell pays restitution for Georgia voting machine hack

Call it $2,700 worth of accountability.

Sidney Powell, the one-time attorney for former President Donald Trump, has delivered a $2,700 check to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office as part of her plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC’s Mark Niesse reports the money is meant to compensate Georgia taxpayers for the cost to replace election equipment in Coffee County after Powell paid operatives to breach the county’s machines.

“It’s a small down-payment on what should be owed to the voters and the people of Georgia,” said Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Secretary of State’s office. “The lies that she perpetrated on behalf of an overall greater lie has undermined people’s faith in our systems and in our country and their fellow Americans.”

Powell pleaded guilty last month to six misdemeanor counts related to her role in breaching the voting system in rural Coffee County after the 2020 election. Powell’s nonprofit organization paid computer experts $26,000 to copy the state’s election software on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Powell also participated in a news conference in November 2020 where she laid out false claims that elections software used in Georgia had “flipped” votes from Trump, a Republican, to Democrat Joe Biden.

“If you didn’t believe the three recounts, if you didn’t believe the investigations, if you didn’t believe the court cases, this check shows you: ‘Yes, I lied,’” Sterling said.

More details about the Coffee County breach became public Wednesday with an AJC report on a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the hack. The GBI review was sent to Attorney General Chris Carr’s office and could lead to additional charges.

