Shots ring out during breakfast near Georgia State campus

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police and Georgia State University police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at a restaurant near Georgia State University Tuesday morning.

Georgia State University police officers were already near the Summit Cafeteria located at 30 Marietta Street NW, when they heard gunfire and then saw an individual believed to be the shooter exit the building, holding a firearm.

The officers stopped the individual and secured the weapon.

Atlanta police also arrived on the scene after responding to reports of a “person shot”. After confirming the identity of the shooter, Atlanta police took the individual into custody.

GSU officers provided aid to a female victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The intended male target of the shooting was not injured.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and victims.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody with multiple charges pending.