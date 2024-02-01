2 shot at McEachern High School in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police confirm that two people have been shot at McEachern High School.

Police said neither victim is a current student and the shooting happened in the parking lot of the school. Neither victim has life-threatening injuries.

Powder Springs authorities are on the scene helping Cobb School Police with the response.

It’s unclear if the shooter has been caught. Police said they have secured the campus and are working to determine more details.

SHOOTING AT MCEACHERN HIGH FEB.1.24

SHOOTING AT MCEACHERN HIGH FEB.1.24

GDOT cameras in the area show several police vehicles near the school.

Heavy PD activity in Powder Springs after reported shooting at McEachern HS. New Macland shut b/t Macland and Macedonia and a lane or two blocked on Macland, too. Avoid. Take Hopkins Rd. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Z11rSaD1n5 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 1, 2024

Cobb County police said the place parents can pick up kids will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2595 New Macland Road. Parents are asked to travel from Richard D Sailors Pwky as New Macland Road will be closed at Macland Road.

Parents are asked to avoid going to the school to allow first responders to do their jobs.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story

©2024 Cox Media Group