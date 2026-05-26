Sheriff to divert some misdemeanor arrests amid Fulton County jail overcrowding concerns

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says he will stop sending some people arrested on low-level misdemeanor charges to jail.

Fulton County commissioners had urged the sheriff to make the move ahead of the 2026 World Cup coming to Atlanta.

Labat said he made the decision amid ongoing concerns about jail overcrowding and deteriorating conditions at the Rice Street facility.

Cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, or aggravated misdemeanor circumstances will continue to be accepted at the jail.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the county’s Diversion Center offers an alternative for people arrested for low-level offenses.

“If somebody gets too drunk and just needs to sleep it off, we can take them to our diversion center,” Pitts said last week.

Pitts said the facility can provide food, showers, clothing and other services for people who stay there for up to 24 hours.

“There’s lots of room, it’s a really really nice facility; if you’re drunk you can sleep it off, if you need food, a shower, clothing, whatever you need or any other special services are provided there,” Pitts said.

Pitts said the proposal would only apply during the World Cup and would not include people accused of more serious crimes, and is aimed at preventing overcrowding at the jail.