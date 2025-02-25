Local

Shaky Knees Festival reveals 2025 artist lineup

By Austin Eller
A crowd enjoys a musical act at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival 2024 (Jared Yamamoto/WSB Radio)
By Austin Eller

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Shaky Knees music festival has announced the lineup for its 12th annual event.

Headliners include the Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink 182.

Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and more are performing on Friday.

Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, The All-American Rejects, and more are performing on Saturday.

Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Devo, and more are performing on Sunday. Additionally, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be appearing as a special guest.

The festival is typically held in May at Atlanta’s Central Park, but this year it will shift to the third weekend in September at Piedmont Park.

Avid fan Jared Yamamoto beamed, “I’m excited to see how the move from Central Park to Piedmont Park is going to, shake out. I go every year!”

The festival runs from September 19-21.

Fans can register for presale at shakykneesfestival.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!