Sewage spill no longer affecting recreational use in Lake Acworth, Cobb County officials say

ACWORTH, Ga. — If you plan on utilizing the water in Lake Acworth, it was deemed safe for recreational use after a recent sewage spill, the Cobb County Communications Department said.

County officials said a falling tree on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers property severed a small above-ground line on Friday, however, crews quickly fixed the issue immediately and conducted tests on the water quality.

The spill volume was well below 10,000 gallons, which the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) classifies as a “major spill.”

While tests were not considered to be necessary due to the amount of water affected, samples were collected as a precaution.

Results showed the lake is safe for recreational activities.