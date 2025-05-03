Local

Severe storms weaken as showers continue into Saturday morning; warnings and watches canceled early

By WSB Radio News Staff
Waterspout on Lake Lanier An apparent waterspout touched down on Lake Lanier around 7 p.m. Friday night.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Severe stormy weather rolled across the top of the state on Friday, beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the night, before finally dying down around 11 p.m.

Rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning as the top half of the state will again brace for strong storms, followed by a cold front.

According to WSB Radio’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards, most watches and warning have been canceled early.

Earlier in the day, The Hall County Emergency Management said they had begun receiving reports that there may have been a tornado that touched down and activated their sirens “due to numerous credible sightings.”

A witness in Hall County recorded a tornado that became a waterspout on Lake Lanier in Hall County near Thompson Bridge.

Limited structural damage near Lakewood Baptist Church was also reported and is being investigated.

Hall County said that they have requested the National Weather Service to come out and survey the area.

Reports of trees down and additional storm damage in Floyd County will also be investigated.

