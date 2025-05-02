Watching for two rounds of storms this weekend

ATLANTA — Unsettled weather will continue through the first half of the weekend for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia as a cold front approaches the region.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon along the outflow boundary of other storms that develop to the west.

However, a line of stronger storms will move through Metro Atlanta between 8pm and 11pm Saturday. This line of storms may be strong enough to produce a few damaging wind gusts as well as small hail.

Friday HRRR

For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *SLIGHT RISK* of severe thunderstorms for Metro Atlanta this evening, and an area of *ENHANCED RISK* for the northwest Georgia mountains.

Friday Severe Weather Risk

SPC categories for severe weather outlooks

SPC Outlook Categories Defined

By Saturday, a cold front will move through the state of Georgia, producing widespread showers and storms.

Saturday Cold Front

Saturday morning will feature scattered rain showers, but another line of stronger storms are possible in the late afternoon through late night hours, between 4pm and midnight.

Saturday HRRR

Forecast rainfall totals may add up to 1-2 inches of rainfall through Saturday night.

Saturday QPF

May 2025 has just begun, but it is helpful to know that the average monthly rainfall in May for Metro Atlanta is 3.56 inches.

Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta





Watering the Spring and Summer Garden

While rain is in the forecast through this weekend, inevitably there will be areas that somehow miss out on the heaviest downpours.

If you need to water your garden, there are some helpful tips to keep in mind to maximize your plants’ hydration and minimize impacts due to overwatering.

I spoke with Ashley Frasca, host of Green and Growing on 95.5 WSB on the best watering practices here in Metro Atlanta. Ashley recommends providing an inch of water per week for your lawn and garden.

Q: What are some of the more common mistakes that Georgia growers make here in their gardens?

“A lot of times, we see a lot of disease. Whether it’s fungal or bacterial disease on plants -- a lot of that can be eliminated by proper watering techniques.”

“So not watering plants overhead -- whether you are thinking of a hanging basket, a bush, any kind of shrub that flowers -- watering at the base, that’s really where the water needs to go.”

“So you can knock off a lot of disease by proper watering techniques.”

“And also planting things too closely together -- that again is going to induce disease, and other issues. When the plants grow too closely together, there’s not enough space for the air movement, the air flow, for the plant to dry out, whether it’s from morning dew or from a rain shower.”

“So two of the most common mistakes, and easily fixable, too.”

Watering Can

Q: What is the best way to water from the side?

“You could do a watering can, or a watering hose, and sometimes -- for whatever reason you can’t get to the soil level, a lot of pots are able to wick up moisture. Every pot or container should have a drainage hole, so a lot of pots can wick up moisture with a tray underneath that has water in it - and it can wick it up through the bottom and up through the roots.”

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

