Severe storms damage businesses across metro Atlanta, one child injured in Paulding County

Some of the thunderstorms that swept through metro Atlanta on Saturday left behind damaged businesses and injured at least one child.

In Paulding County, officials said a 12-year-old girl was struck by falling tree limbs during the Paulding Metals Arts and Crafts Festival. Emergency crews provided immediate medical assistance. Her condition has not been released.

In Cobb County, high winds ripped part of the metal sheet roof off the Red Roof Inn on George Busby Parkway in Kennesaw. Officials also reported damage at the Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth, where multiple trees were brought down. No injuries were reported at either of those locations.

Authorities continue to assess the extent of the storm damage across the metro area.