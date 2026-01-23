Several services to close at Grady Memorial Hospital due to weekend ice storm

ATLANTA — Several services will be closed on Monday, January 26 at Grady Memorial Hospital, including all clinics at the main hospital, Neighborhood Health Centers, Outpatient services inside Correll Pavilion, the Outpatient Pharmacy, and the Urgent Care Center.

Patients who can be seen virtually will keep their scheduled appointments on Monday.

All other clinic visits, as well as elective and non-urgent procedures scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled.

Grady Memorial Hospital will remain open with hospital leadership and emergency management teams closely monitoring weather conditions.