Several new laws in effect in Georgia

ATLANTA — Several new laws passed by the Georgia General Assembly during the 2025 legislative session are now officially in effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Here are some of the new laws in effect:

Some of the new laws include:

Consumer Protections for HVAC Warranties (SB 112) – Extends protections for consumers regarding warranties on heating and cooling systems and related components.

– Extends protections for consumers regarding warranties on heating and cooling systems and related components. Tax Court and Administrative Updates (Act 263 / HB 392) – Revises dates and procedures for Georgia Tax Court operations and the handling of certain pending cases.

– Revises dates and procedures for Georgia Tax Court operations and the handling of certain pending cases. Regulation of Litigation Financing (SB 69) – Requires third-party litigation financiers to register with the state and provide transparency about funding agreements.

These laws, among others, will impact Georgia residents, businesses, and legal processes across Georgia.

For a full list of laws and official details, visit the Georgia General Assembly’s website: www.legis.ga.gov.