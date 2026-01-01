Several new Georgia laws in effect in 2026

ATLANTA — Several new laws passed by the Georgia General Assembly during the 2025 legislative session are now officially in effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Georgia’s gradual reduction of the state income tax continues on Jan. 1, with the rate being brought down another tenth of a percent to start the new year at 5.09%.

Anyone who starts the new year with a new car vendors can now issue temporary electronic license plates. New guidelines also take effect Thursday, aimed at addressing a shortage of certified public accountants by revamping decades-old licensing requirements.

Here are some of the new laws in effect:

Some of the new laws include:

Consumer Protections for HVAC Warranties (SB 112) – Extends protections for consumers regarding warranties on heating and cooling systems and related components.

– Extends protections for consumers regarding warranties on heating and cooling systems and related components. Tax Court and Administrative Updates (Act 263 / HB 392) – Revises dates and procedures for Georgia Tax Court operations and the handling of certain pending cases.

– Revises dates and procedures for Georgia Tax Court operations and the handling of certain pending cases. Regulation of Litigation Financing (SB 69) – Requires third-party litigation financiers to register with the state and provide transparency about funding agreements.

These laws, among others, will impact Georgia residents, businesses, and legal processes across Georgia.

For a full list of laws and official details, visit the Georgia General Assembly’s website: www.legis.ga.gov.