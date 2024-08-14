Several Georgia airports to receive $38 million in funding to improve infrastructure

ATLANTA — More than $38 million in new federal funding for infrastructure upgrades at Georgia airports was announced this week.

Georgia’s U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock announced the grants on Tuesday.

The combined awards will go towards hangar construction, runway lighting upgrades, runway infrastructure upgrades, taxiway upgrades, and more at several airports across Georgia.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will receive approximately $30 million for infrastructure upgrades including terminal improvements, taxiway rehabilitation, and expanded apron space, according to a press release.

“Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation,” Sen. Warnock said in a press release.

In July, the Airports Council International World said the Atlanta airport had the most travelers pass through its gates in 2023.

In addition to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, airports in Albany, Alma, Athens, Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Greensboro, Hampton, Milledgeville, Perry, Statesboro, Thomaston, Tifton, and Valdosta will receive new upgrades.

Airports in Columbus and Athens will receive more than $800,000, according to officials. The funding will to go towards the purchase of aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles.

Federal funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness. Alongside Sen. Reverend Warnock, I am pleased to announce these new investments in Georgia’s airports through our bipartisan infrastructure law, which will continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come,” Sen. Ossoff said in a press release.