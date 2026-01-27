Serial rapist from Atlanta to serve 25 years in federal prison

ATLANTA — The U.S. Attorney in Atlanta says 30-year-old Jacques Jackson raped three teenage girls he met on Instagram.

Police first encountered Jackson in Decatur in August of 2018 when DeKalb County police rescued one of his victims who was a 15-year-old girl at the time.

He was released on bond six months later.

Police in Elberton, Georgia learned of a second victim three years later.

Jackson was finally arrested again in June of 2022.

The investigation also revealed Jackson was linked to an unsolved rape of a 15-year-old girl in Atlanta in 2015.

Jackson was sentenced on January 23 to 25 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

“Our community is safer today because law enforcement agencies from around the country collaborated to put an irrepressible sexual predator in prison for a quarter century,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “This case is an important reminder that social media is often an abuser’s preferred means to manipulate, exploit, and victimize unsuspecting children. I urge parents to monitor their kids’ online activity vigilantly.”