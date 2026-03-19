Senate approves bill to suspend Georgia gas tax

ATLANTA — Relief at the pump could be coming soon for drivers in Georgia, as a bill to suspend the state gas tax for 60 days is now heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the legislation Wednesday, and the state Senate gave its approval Thursday.

The measure would take effect once signed by Gov. Kemp.

According to GasBuddy, prices in metro Atlanta currently average $3.79 per gallon. Earlier this month, Gov. Kemp said he was considering a temporary suspension of the state gas tax due to rising prices.