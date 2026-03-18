Georgia House votes to suspend state gas tax

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation that would suspend the state gas tax for 60 days.

State Rep. John Carson said the measure is necessary as rising tensions in the Middle East push gas prices higher.

If the state Senate approves the bill, it would take effect once signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I think this is going to give much-needed relief to Georgians sooner rather than later, particularly when they’re faced with much higher gas prices right now,” Carson said.

According to GasBuddy, prices in metro Atlanta currently average $3.79 per gallon. Earlier this month, Gov. Kemp said he was considering suspending the state’s gas tax.