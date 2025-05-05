Sen. Raphael Warnock hosts Atlanta town hall, addresses Trump Administration, economy, and democracy

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock held a two-hour town hall on Sunday at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he fielded questions from a range of pressing national issues, including government funding, the economy, and the state of American democracy.

Hundreds attended the event, which remained largely focused despite a handful of interruptions from pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The demonstrators, chanting “Free Palestine” and “No to Genocide,” were eventually escorted out of the venue. Warnock acknowledged their concerns and reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Much of the discussion centered on the early months of President Donald Trump’s second term. Warnock didn’t hold back in his criticism of the administration, telling the crowd, “Let me be clear, I’m not going to sugar coat it. These are tough times. And the obstacles seem overwhelming. We have witnessed devastating consequences of this new administration. This has been the longest 100 days of my life.”

The Georgia senator emphasized that while Democrats are no longer in control of Congress, he is still using every tool available to push back against legislation and actions he views as harmful.

“I’m holding this administration accountable,” Warnock said. “I’m dragging Trump officials in front of my committees and asking the tough questions. I’m voting down legislation that I think runs roughshod over the American people and their rights.”

In a call to action, Warnock urged attendees to stay politically engaged and united in the face of what he described as demagoguery.

“Just because we’re out of power doesn’t mean we don’t have any power. Don’t ever let anybody take your power,” he said.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story