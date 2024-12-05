Local

Sen. Jon Ossoff grills postmaster general for continuous USPS mail delays in Georgia

By Ann Powell
Sen. Jon Ossoff U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is putting more pressure on the post office after Channel 2 Action News exposed problems with long mail delays.
ATLANTA — The postmaster general is again in the hot seat facing tough questions before U.S. senators as the agency prepares to deliver holiday packages over the next few weeks.

After blasting him during a committee meeting earlier this year, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff again called out Postmaster General Louis over delays in Georgia,

“You’re not meeting your financial targets. You’re hemorrhaging cash when you said you’d be making money. Delivery in Georgia has been abysmal this year. You have not recovered as you said you would. You need to do better for my constituents.”

Data from the postal service shows 75% of Georgia’s first class mail arrives on time.

Earlier this year, USPS data showed that the peach state is in last place for on time delivery.

