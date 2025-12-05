Sen. Jon Ossoff advocates to force vote on plan to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies

ATLANTA — As the open enrollment period for health insurance continues, lawmakers on capitol hill are again pushing for action on key subsidies aimed at keeping costs low.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff says he supports an effort by fellow Democrats to force a vote next week on a plan to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

He says this shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“Lets just cut the politics out of it,” says the Senator Ossoff.

Analysts say if the subsidies expire, healthcare costs will continue to spike for millions of Georgians.

Congressional Republicans have yet to unveil their plan to address the issue which was at the center of the recent government shutdown fight.

Any plan to extend the credits would require at least 60 votes.