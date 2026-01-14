Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting at metro Atlanta grocery store

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A second suspect is arrested in connection with a grocery store shooting in DeKalb County last year.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with U.S. Marshals arrested 28-year old Christian Price at a residence in Lithonia.

Price was wanted in a shootout at an Ingles grocery store on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain last April that injured two bystanders.

He faces aggravated assault charges. One other suspect was previously arrested.

Price is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.