Second of four escaped GA inmates arrested in Fulton County

Georgia Jail Escape This image provided by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shows Marc Kerry Anderson. Anderson is one of four men who was being held in a central Georgia jail and escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence early Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

ATLANTA — Two of four inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail last month are back in custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that Marc Anderson, 25, was arrested in Fulton County on Friday afternoon.

Anderson escaped from the Bibb County Jail where he was being held on aggravated assault charges. It’s unclear what new charges he may face.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest happened just before 3 p.m. at the Huntley Apartments on Park Drive in Atlanta.

The four inmates escaped around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16. The men hopped in a blue Dodge Charger and sped off.

The getaway car was found abandoned days later and said to be a rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The man who rented that car, Jakaylen Williams, has since been arrested and charged with assisting the escaped inmates.

A second person, Mykia Williams, was also taken into custody for assisting them, but warrants did not elaborate on what she did to get that charge.

Chavis Stokes was taken back into custody 10 days after their escape in Montezuma, Ga.

The remaining men on the run include:

  • 52-year-old Joey Fournier, who was being held in jail for murder. Fournier has blue eyes and gray hair. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
  • 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was being held for the United States Marshals. Barnwell has braids. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone who knows where they may be should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

