Second arrest made in killing of Manchester High football player before state championship

MANCHESTER, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has announced a second arrest in the murder of Brandon Smith, a Manchester High School football player whose body was discovered just one day before his team played in the state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Authorities say 17-year-old Qua’Vion Cooper has been charged with murder as a party to the crime for his role in the December 2023 shooting. He is currently being held at the Meriwether County Jail.

Smith, also 17, was last seen on December 7 and reported missing two days later. His body was found on December 10 behind a home in Manchester, Georgia. Investigators later determined he had been shot and killed following an argument.

The GBI says Cooper aided and abetted A’darious Williams, who was previously arrested and is already serving time in connection to the murder.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story