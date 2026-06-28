Search underway for missing nonverbal 6-year-old in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a vulnerable missing child advisory for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared in Riverdale Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Ramon Jett was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and noon at 8104 Webb Road in Riverdale. He was wearing a green shirt and camouflage shorts.

Authorities describe Ramon as being 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 40 pounds.

Clayton County police said the child is nonverbal and has a mental health condition, raising concerns that he may be unable to communicate or seek help on his own.

Residents, particularly those near the 8000 block of Webb Road, are being asked to check yards, porches, outbuildings, wooded areas and other places where someone may seek shelter.

Anyone who sees Ramon Jett or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.