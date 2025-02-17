Search enters second week at Lake Oconee for missing Westminster Coach

LAKE OCONEE, GA — As the search for a missing metro Atlanta coach enters a second week at Lake Oconee, we’re hearing from Gary Jones’s family for the first time.

The family issued a statement calling his disappearance a horrendous experience but says they will not rest until he is found. The focus is now on the multi-faceted search efforts in water and on land.

They go on to thank all of those involved in the search and ask for privacy, while also expressing faith that Gary will be found. The Westminster coach and teacher disappeared while boating with his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, more than a week ago. Her body was found a short time later. Jones’s shoes were found late last week.

Although the body of Gary Jones has not been found in Lake Oconee, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it appears to be a drowning. Cadaver dogs returned to Lake Oconee Monday to help in the search.

“There’s no evidence of that boat being struck by another boat. There’s no evidence of that boat crashing into something.”