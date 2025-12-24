Search ends for missing Acworth man; remains identified in Oglethorpe County

ACWORTH, GA — The search for a missing Acworth man has come to a tragic end.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms that remains discovered Tuesday in Oglethorpe County are those of 21-year-old Kenny Jackson Jr. Jackson was reported missing last month by his mother.

Investigators say Jackson was last seen on November 19 at the Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody. His car was spotted about 90 minutes later in Oconee County. The location where his remains were found is about 70 miles from where he was last seen.

The GBI has not released details about how or where the remains were discovered. There is also no word yet on the cause or manner of death.

The investigation remains open and active.