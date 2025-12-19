School board vows better communication after parent pushback to redistricting plans

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — There’s a pledge for more transparency from the Gwinnett County school board after the first major re-districting for the state’s largest school district in years.

After getting an earful from parents in recent public hearings, board chair Dr. Adrienne Simmons says they’re committed to sharing more information in the future.

The opening of the new Dr. Mary Kay Murphy Middle School in Dacula, along with Gwinnett’s growth, prompted some of the boundary changes.

Thousands of students in the Archer, Dacula and Grayson clusters will be impacted, and parent Joe Wilson is frustrated with how the board’s handled the process.

“Complete, just, utter disappointment, all they way around,” said Wilson.

Simmons says moving forward, the district plans to present a 5-year plan for re-zoning to give the community more time to prepare.