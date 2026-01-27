SCAD TVfest announces list of celebrity guests coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA — SCAD announced on Friday the A-list actors and content creators coming to Atlanta to be honored at their SCAD TVfest.

Actors from shows across platforms like ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be honored at SCAD’s 14th TVfest.

The festival looks at different aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming, and social media.

The event runs from February 4-6 at the Midtown Atlanta SCADshow Theater.

“TV lovers, prepare to swoon! At this year’s SCAD TVfest, SCAD students and alumni will bask in the limelight alongside the industry’s brightest stars, on screen and on set, with Emmy Award winners, showrunners, and casting visionaries,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace in a press release. “Fan favorites like Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, Survivor’s Jeff Probst, Abbott Elementary mastermind Quinta Brunson, The Pitt’s mesmerizing cast members — recipients of this year’s Impact Award! — and more will take center stage at SCAD Atlanta for top honors and master classes nonpareil. With every pitch, every panel, every premiere, SCAD Bees leap from script to screen, ready to steal scenes, command credits, and fly to the top of the call sheet.”

For more information on the event, the full list of honored guests, and where to find tickets, go to the SCAD TVfest website.