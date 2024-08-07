SCAD debuts 7 new degrees for upcoming academic school year

ATLANTA — As Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta celebrates its 20th anniversary, these new degrees will prepare students for careers in creative industries.

On Monday, SCAD shared that it will offer seven new degree programs to the curriculum for the 2024-25 academic year.

The university will offer six existing degree programs previously exclusive to SCAD Savannah to SCAD Atlanta’s campus.

The new programs will be offered by the university’s School of Creative Technology, De Sole School of Business Innovation, and School of Film and Acting at SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, and online via SCADnow:

B.A. in game development (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

B.F.A. in game development (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.A. in cinematography (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.B.I. in creative business leadership (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

M.B.I. in design management (SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

M.A. in editing (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.B.I. in service design (SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

“Through these seven new degree programs, along with our expanded offerings in Atlanta and online, we ensure SCAD graduates continue to lead and shape the creative industries of tomorrow,” said Tara Oviedo, SCAD vice president for curriculum and assessment.

The following six undergraduate and graduate degree programs will be offered for the first time in Atlanta. Expanded degree programs for SCAD Atlanta include:

B.F.A. in sound design

M.A. in animation

M.A. in interactive design and game development

M.F.A. in interactive design and game development

M.A. in motion media design

M.A. in visual effects

According to the university, the new degrees reflect the uptick in growth at the university and reflect the growing entertainment industry in Georgia, with the film industry spending $4.1 billion in 2023.

“SCAD’s economic impact has more than doubled in the past four years, generating $328.5 million in total economic impact for metro Atlanta,” SCAD says.

The first day of class is Sept. 9.