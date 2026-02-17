Sandy Springs considers tightening truck route ordinance amid neighborhood complaints

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Big trucks may soon face more limits on where they can travel in Sandy Springs.

The City Council is expected to take up changes to the city’s truck route ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday. The discussion comes after residents complained about too many semi-trucks using neighborhood streets.

Mayor Rusty Paul told council members during a work session that many trucks pass through the city when there is construction along Interstate 285 or Georgia 400.

“Our residential streets are not designed to handle the weight of an 8,000 pound 16-wheel vehicle,” Paul said.

He said the city needs to better define its truck routes and outlined several proposed changes.

“This will send notices to all of the trucks to stay out of Sandy Springs, out of the neighborhoods,” Paul said.

Paul also said police need a tougher ordinance to better enforce truck route rules.

“And the fact at the police department center our current ordinance is not enforceable,” he said.

City officials say the changes are being considered following construction-related congestion, which has led some trucks to use city streets.

Paul said he does not believe truck drivers want to leave the interstates but may be directed that way.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.