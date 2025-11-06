Sandy Springs-based UPS responds after deadly plane crash at Louisville hub

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant UPS is facing major operational challenges after a deadly cargo plane crash at its global aviation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, left at least 12 people dead, including a child.

UPS confirmed the crash will cause temporary disruptions in the company’s global supply chain but said it has contingency plans in place to minimize shipping delays and ensure packages reach their destinations. Industry experts believe the impact will be cleared before the busy holiday season.

“It’s expected to be a long investigation,” said Todd Inman, who noted that officials are still “making the determination of exactly where and what parts of the airplane and where they’re at.”

The crash left a trail of destruction on the ground. Sean Garber, CEO of Grade A Auto Parts, said 25 employees were at his business when the plane struck. “I’ve never been in a warzone, but I would have to imagine this is what a warzone looks like; all of our buildings in the path of the airplane are destroyed,” Garber said, adding that several workers remain missing.

UPS has not released details about the type or number of packages on board but estimates that planes leaving its Louisville hub typically carry 10,000 to 13,000 packages. The company says it will reach out to affected customers in the coming days.

In a message to employees, UPS CEO Carol Tomé thanked workers in Louisville for their “grace and professionalism,” adding that the company has received messages of support “from around the world.”

Despite the tragedy, UPS leaders say their network of regional hubs will help keep shipments moving as investigators continue to determine what caused the deadly crash.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.