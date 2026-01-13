Sandy Springs appeals Atlanta water surcharge

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The City of Sandy Springs is appealing the latest legal setback in a long-running dispute with Atlanta over water rates.

A DeKalb County Superior Court judge ruled that Atlanta can charge Sandy Springs residents a 21 percent surcharge for water. The decision was issued by Judge Nora Polk.

In its appeal, Sandy Springs argues that the ruling relied on what the city calls an erroneous interpretation of the law. The city says its residents do not have the ability to influence decisions made by the Atlanta City Council when it comes to setting water rates because Sandy Springs residents cannot vote in Atlanta elections.

Sandy Springs also says it is concerned about the reliability of the water system, which the city says it has no authority to manage or oversee.

The appeal marks the latest move in the ongoing legal dispute between Sandy Springs and Atlanta over water rates.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.