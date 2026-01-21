Salvation Army cuts ribbon on expanded homeless shelter in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army cuts the ribbon Wednesday on a newly expanded section of its downtown homeless shelter.

The Center of Hope will feature a new 5-story tower to allow for 116 more beds for homeless men, women and families.

Two floors will be reserved for veterans.

Salvation Army Metro Atlanta area Commander Major Thomas McWilliams says it’s been five years in the making.

“We’ve watched as the philanthropic community, the city of Atlanta, the nonprofit sector have all come together to fund and build this and it really is a wonderful asset to the city of Atlanta,” says McWilliams.

It will also house a new Education and Workforce Development Center.