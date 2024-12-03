Safety continues to be on the Barrow County school board agenda

BARROW COUNTY — The Barrow County School Board meets today to discuss additional safety measures after this fall’s deadly school shooting at Apalachee High School.

Meanwhile, WSB’s Michelle Wright reports that the Georgia Trauma Foundation is using Giving Tuesday as a way to help stock every school in the state with more emergency kits credited with helping save lives during the tragedy.

Barrow County is also in the process of evaluating additional security measures by opening up a new survey for parents and students to get their opinions on everything from mental health support to school bag policies on campus.

The online survey is available through December 13.



