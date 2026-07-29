Runoff set for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District race

ATLANTA — Voters in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District will return to the polls after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.

Marcee Scott was the top vote-getter, receiving 46.7% of the vote as she seeks to fill the seat of her late father, Congressman David Scott, who died in April.

Scott will face former Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair, who received 36.7% of the vote.

The 13th Congressional District includes portions of Gwinnett, DeKalb, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale and Newton counties.

The runoff election is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The winner will complete the current term of David Scott. A separate election in November will determine who will hold the seat for the next full two-year term beginning in January.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.