Runoff elections being held today in metro Atlanta. Here’s who is running

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia runoff elections are happening today where candidates didn’t win a majority in the May primary.

There are several metro Atlanta races and other races on the ballot.

Clayton County:

  • Sheriff (Democratic) - Incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner
  • Commissioner Board Chairman (Democratic) - Alieka Anderson and former Tax Commissioner Terry L. Baskin

Cobb County:

  • Commissioner Board District 2 (Democratic) - Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton

DeKalb County:

  • Georgia Senate District 55 (Democratic) - Iris Knight-Hamilton and Randal Mangham
  • Chief Executive Officer (Democratic) - Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson
  • County Commission District 4 (Democratic) - Lance Hammonds and Chakira Johnson
  • Board of Education District 5 (Non-Partisan) - Donna Priest-Brown and Tiffany Tate Hogan
  • State Court Judge Division A-3 (Non-Partisan) - Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee

Douglas County:

  • Commission District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Martin William Raxton and Terry Allen Searcy

Fulton County:

  • Board of Commissioners (Democratic) - Natalie Hall and Mo Ivory

Gwinnett County:

  • School Board District 1 (Non-Partisan) - Karen Watkins and Rachel Stone
  • School Board District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Steve Gasper and Shana V. White
  • 9th Superior Court District Gwinnett Circuit (Non-Partisan) Regina Matthews and Tuwanda Rush Williams

Rockdale County:

  • County Commission Chair (Democratic) - Oz Nesbitt and Janice Frey Vanness
  • County Commissioner Board Post 1 (Democratic) - Sherri L. Washington and Tuwanya Smith

Congressional races:

  • U.S. House Georgia District 2 (Republican) - Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson
  • U.S. House Georgia District 3 (Republican) - Mike Dugan and Brian Jack
  • U.S. House Georgia District 14 (Democratic) - Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris


