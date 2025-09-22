Runoff election in Fulton and Cherokee Counties sees higher early turnout than first round

ATLANTA — A runoff election in two metro Atlanta counties is generating more interest than the initial vote, with early turnout numbers already outpacing the first round of balloting.

As of Friday, more than 16,400 ballots had been cast early in the State Senate District 21 special election runoff, nearly 5,000 more than during the early voting period ahead of the first election in August.

Cherokee County has seen the highest level of activity, reporting more than 9,600 early and absentee ballots submitted so far.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide the race between Democrat Debra Shigley and Republican Jason Dickerson. Runoff elections are often marked by lower turnout, but election officials say the latest numbers show increased interest in this contest.

The winner will fill the vacant State Senate District 21 seat.