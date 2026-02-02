Roswell’s Riverside Park closed for renovation until summer 2027

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell’s Riverside Park is now closed until the summer of 2027 as construction begins on a major renovation project.

Recreation and Parks Director Steven Malone previously said the city was preparing for the renovation after Roswell City Council approved funding for the project.

“The design emphasizes the natural materials, open sight lines, and visual connections to the river corridor creating a constant look and feel across the site,” Malone said.

Malone says Riverside Park is one of the city’s busiest parks along the Chattahoochee River.

“We get approximately 130,000 visitors annually to this park,” he said.

Malone says the renovation will change the park’s design to provide more open sight lines to the river. He adds that the closure should not impact local traffic and that pedestrian routes are not expected to change.