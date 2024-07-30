Roswell picks spot for new public safety headquarters

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell has selected a new spot for its new public safety headquarters.

On Monday, the city council unanimously approved a contract to purchase the Roswell Summit Office Buildings on Holcomb Bridge Road. The office space is nearly nine acres and 127,000 square feet.

Both the Roswell Fire Department and Police Department will be stationed at the new building. Currently, the Roswell police headquarters is at 39 Hill Street, while the Fire Department is located at an administrative building on Hembree Road.

“Public safety is a vital priority in Roswell, especially as our City grows. In 2022, Roswell voters overwhelmingly supported a bond referendum that included a new Public Safety Headquarters. Since that time, we have been working to identify the most ideal location for a centrally located headquarters, and we’re excited to take a major step in delivering on that promise with the purchase of this site,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a release.

Officials said this move to a bigger space had been years in the making.

The city is buying the property for $8 million and plans to finalize the purchase in October.



