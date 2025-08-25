Roswell officer killed in line of duty honored with memorial interchange

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Roswell officials are honoring fallen Police Officer Jeremy Labonte with a dedication ceremony naming a busy Fulton County interchange in his memory.

At 11 a.m., the Georgia 400 and Holcomb Bridge Road interchange will officially be renamed the “Officer Jeremy Labonte Memorial Interchange.” The ceremony will take place at Roswell Public Safety Headquarters, with Labonte’s family expected to attend.

Officer Labonte was shot and killed in February while responding to a report of a suspicious person at a shopping center on Holcomb Bridge Road. Investigators said he was trying to speak with the suspect when the gunfire broke out.

Labonte served with the Roswell Police Department for three years. Police leaders say dedicating the heavily traveled interchange is a way to ensure his service and sacrifice are remembered daily by thousands of motorists.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story