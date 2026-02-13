Rosabella brand moringa powder capsules linked to multi-state Salmonella outbreak, CDC says

ATLANTA — Public health officials, including those from the Atlanta-based CDC, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of extensively drug-resistant Salmonella infections linked to certain lots of Rosabella brand moringa powder capsules.

According to CDC data, seven people have been infected across states including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Washington.

“Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria,” CDC officials said. “Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people, especially children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.”

The outbreak has been traced to specific lots of Rosabella moringa powder capsules distributed by Ambrosia Brands LLC. The company agreed to recall the following products:

Sold in white plastic bottles with a green label

52 lot codes with expiration dates in 2027

Lot codes printed on the bottom of the bottle

Available nationwide, primarily online via the company’s website (tryrosabella.com), Amazon, TikTok Shop, Shein, and eBay

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to check lot codes and avoid using the capsules.