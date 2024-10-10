Rockdale County students, parents adjusting after weeks of virtual learning due to BioLab fire

Parents and students say the extension of virtual learning because of the chemical fire in Rockdale is causing them to make some adjustments.

“I don’t like it,” 14-year-old student Josiah Jacobs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Earlier this week, Rockdale County Schools extended virtual learning through Oct. 18.

He says it’s not always easy getting his teacher’s attention online.

“Some students need like help with their assignments and stuff, and the teacher can’t always help. Can’t always help them because they got to help somebody else,” he said.

Rockdale County Schools put students on virtual learning after the massive chemical fire at Biolab on Sept. 29 sent plumes of chlorine-filled smoke over the county for days. The school system extended virtual learning due to a continued cleanup.

Josiah’s father says having his two kids learning at home is taking a toll on him and his wife.

“Main thing is we like literally work from home. So we have work to do. We have to stop work and help them with their school work,” Joshua Jacobs said.

Joshua Jacobs says not all parents work from home, and the extended virtual learning could be a problem for them.

“They have to find a babysitter or make accommodations with the job,” he said.

He understands the district is trying to keep children and staff safe.

Josiah just wants to get back to school.

“I just want the interaction with my classmates and stuff,” he said.

The school district says approximately half of its schools are within the two-mile radius of Biolab where a shelter-in-place order is in effect. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say virtual learning is the way to go.



