Rockdale County chemical plant fire: Plume of smoke is reducing, fire out at Biolab plant

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — People in multiple counties are reporting a chlorine smell and smoke spreading after a chemical plant fire in Rockdale County.

A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Biolab facility on Old Covington Highway. Rockdale County remains under a shelter-in-place order.

The fire is out. A thick plume of smoke can still be seen over 24 hours later, but Rockdale County fire officials say the plume is reducing.

Despite the reduction in the size of the plume, It’s not just Rockdale County that is feeling its effects.

Residents in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have reported a strong chlorine odor.

“We are investigating the numerous reports of a haze and strong chemical smell across Fulton County. We are investigating and will pass along any and all information we receive. If you have concerns, STAY INSIDE, CLOSE windows and doors, TURN OFF A/C & other ventilation system,” Atlanta-Fulton County EMA said in a statement.

Gwinnett County officials also put out a statement Monday morning letting residents know they are monitoring the situation.

“We’ve received calls from residents in parts of the county reporting haze and a chemical smell believed to be related to the BioLab chemical plant fire in Rockdale County. A low-pressure system has pushed fog into the area, and a lack of wind is causing the smell to linger. The smell should dissipate in a couple of hours as the wind direction shifts,” the statement read.

City of Atlanta conducts testing

AFRD says it has tested areas west from Candler Road to Moreland Ave. close to the area seeing the haze.

“Based on the latest tests, no immediate life safety issues have been identified. The haze observed earlier is also beginning to clear from the city,” officials said.

The city has requested more testing from the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) around AFRD stations 4, 13, 12, and 18.

What precautions can you take?

If you are worried about air quality: