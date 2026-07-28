Robots join DeKalb County police in crime-fighting efforts

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are using robotic security systems at several apartment complexes to help fight crime and respond to incidents.

The security robots, operated by Atlanta-based Undaunted Robotic Security, serve as the eyes and ears of police and can be used instead of immediately dispatching an officer.

“When our operators see something that needs to be responded to they release the robots out of their charging docks,” said Bryan Dinner with Undaunted Robotic Security.

Dinner said the robots can communicate directly with people on a property before officers are sent.

“Instead of dispatching an officer, what they are able to do is they can actually hop into the robot and say please comply with the rules of this property so we don’t have to send an officer,” Dinner said.

He said when police are notified, officers can access the robots through the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

“When we call the police, an alert comes up on their Real Time Crime Center map and they’re able to see, hear, and speak through the robots,” Dinner said.

Dinner said the robotic security system is being used at several apartment communities, including Highlands at East Atlanta, and provides a safer option while saving county resources.

“Its a safer option for everyone. It’s able to save resources for the county, and it provides faster police response time for properties,” Dinner said.

DeKalb police recently used video from the robotic security system to identify and arrest a suspect in a murder case.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.