Roblox responds to Georgia Attorney General investigation

ATLANTA — The popular gaming and chat platform Roblox is responding after becoming the focus of an investigation by Georgia’s Attorney General.

The state says it opened the investigation following repeated reports of child abuse and sexual exploitation initiated on the platform.

In a statement, Roblox says its commitment to safety “has no finish line” and pointed to the recent rollout of mandatory facial age estimation for all users.

The company also said that while no system is perfect, it looks forward to working with the Attorney General’s Office to help keep kids safe online.

The investigation remains ongoing.