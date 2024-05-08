Local

Robbery suspect critically injured after officer-involved shooting in DeKalb

The GBI on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A robbery suspect was critically injured in a shooting involving DeKalb County police on Wednesday morning.

Officers were near 2900 Evans Mill Road when they spotted a wanted robbery suspect in the area.

At some point during the confrontation, bullets started flying and the suspect was injured. It’s unclear who started shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

