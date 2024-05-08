Robbery suspect critically injured after officer-involved shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A robbery suspect was critically injured in a shooting involving DeKalb County police on Wednesday morning.

Officers were near 2900 Evans Mill Road when they spotted a wanted robbery suspect in the area.

At some point during the confrontation, bullets started flying and the suspect was injured. It’s unclear who started shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

No officers were injured.

