Robber steals more than $400 in ice cream from Rome concession stand

Robber steals more than $400 in ice cream from Rome concession stand (File Photo) (WWW.JACKMALIPAN.NET/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROME, Ga. — A robber with a sweet tooth stole more than $400 worth of ice cream and caused another $500 in damage at a Rome concession stand on July 4, according to WRGA.

The robbery happened sometime overnight last Tuesday at Heritage Park.

A maintenance employee found a door at the park’s concession stands had been pried open and was damaged to the tune of around $500.

The robber got away with $426 worth of ice cream, which was described as an off-brand product similar to Dippin’ Dots.

It’s unclear if police have any leads or if there was surveillance video at the park.

